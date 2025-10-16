Dehradun Diary | Dhami drive for state’s ‘original character’

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami recently issued a warning to people against compromising the state’s fundamental demography and cultural integrity. Asserting that the “original character” must be preserved “at any cost,” CM Dhami confirmed that strict instructions have been issued to all District Magistrates regarding demographic shifts. in a significant move, the CM announced that officials overseeing tenures where changes occurred—evidenced by the issuance of ration cards, Aadhaar, or electricity connections—will also be held responsible. Dhami conceded that past demographic changes had previously gone unnoticed.

Uniyal hits back at Rawat’s age jibe

State’s Parliamentary affairs and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal launched an attack on former CM Harish rawat’s recent jibe regarding the 2027 elections. Uniyal, who served under rawat previously, criticised his former colleague. “My association was never with the wicked,” Uniyal stated, drawing a clear distinction between them. Addressing rawat’s boast about playing the ‘dhol’ in 2027, Uniyal advised, “His age now calls for ‘Vanprastha’ (retirement); he should focus on reciting ram bhajans at home.”