Devotee dies of suspected heart attack at overcrowded Banke Bihari Temple in UP

LUCKNOW: A devotee died at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan late on Wednesday evening while leaving the temple after darshan. He suddenly collapsed in the crowd and died on the spot.

Family members said the temple was extremely crowded, making it difficult to move. It is suspected that he may have died from suffocation.

According to district administration sources, a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the sudden death. The deceased, who was reportedly an asthma patient, had come from Meerut with his family for the darshan of Banke Bihariji.

Kripal (50), son of Sher Saini, along with his younger brother Om Prakash, nephew Titu, and 47 others from Niloha, Mawana, Meerut, visited temples in Vrindavan. In the evening, they reached Thakur Shri Banke Bihari temple for darshan. While in the crowd, Kripal Saini allegedly began feeling unwell. After darshan, near gate number four, he fell unconscious.