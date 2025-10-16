ED raids multiple West Bengal sites in crackdown on alleged sand smuggling racket

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday started simultaneous raids at various places in West Bengal, targeting individuals and businesses found to be allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.

ED teams raided offices in Kolkata's Bentinck Street area, Lalgarh and Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district, while another search operation was conducted at the residence of a businessman in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, he said.

"These raids are part of our investigation into illegal sand mining. The ED operations started from early morning," the official said.

The ED sleuths are combing through business records, financial documents, and properties linked to the racket, he said.

The residence of a sand trader in Murugashol under the jurisdiction of Asansol South police station, is being searched as part of the probe, the ED official said.

The businessman is accused of operating sand quarries across multiple districts and engaging in financial transactions worth crores of rupees, he said.

"Allegations against him also include financial irregularities in government-owned sand ghats and illegal money laundering," he said.