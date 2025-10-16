Excessive screen time linked to teen runaways: Experts

DEHRADUN: Dr Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (USCPCR), has voiced grave concern over the escalating number of runaway cases involving children aged 12 to 17, identifying rampant online gaming addiction and excessive internet media engagement as the primary culprits.

"We are seeing an undeniable link between excessive engagement with digital platforms and the flight of our youth," Dr Khanna said during a recent review meeting concerning child welfare in the state.

While the police recovery rates following these incidents satisfy the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the rising 'tendency' itself is causing significant concern.

Dr Khanna further elaborated on the societal shift contributing to this crisis, noting that parental involvement in their children’s digital lives often lags behind. Speaking to TNIE, she recounted a stark anecdote shared by one rescued child: "I am an only child, I have no siblings, and my only friend is Alexa."

The Chairperson suggested that the current societal race for "double income" and resulting lifestyle pressures have inadvertently created voids where children seek connection elsewhere. "Today’s children are growing up with mobile phones; this is a very dangerous sign," she remarked. "Their playgrounds have nothing to do with family relationships and family bonding."

Police data shows significant success in tracing missing children. According to a police spokesman, the ongoing "Operation Smile" campaign has successfully recovered a total of 3,331 children to date. Furthermore, "Operation Mukti," aimed at preventing child begging, has rescued 10,561 children, with 5,582 of them subsequently enrolled in schools.