Expect EC to rectify typographical errors, other mistakes in final Bihar electoral roll: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it expects the Election Commission to look into typographical errors and other mistakes in the final Bihar electoral roll prepared after the Special Intensive Revision exercise as a responsible authority and come out with remedial measures.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it will hear on November 4 the legal issues pertaining to the Bihar SIR exercise.

The poll panel said that since its publication of the final electoral roll on September 30, not a single appeal has been filed by any voter against name deletion.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO 'Association of Democratic Reforms, said details of a voter claiming his name was not added in the final list, which was alleged by the EC as fake on the October 7 hearing in the matter, were true.

He said that EC should disclose how many voters were deleted and for what revision to ensure transparency in the exercise.

The bench noted that the electoral roll will be freezed on October 17 in some constituencies, which are going into poll in first phase and on October 20 for those going into poll in second phase.