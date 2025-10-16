'Go ruthless against fugitives, set up world-standard prisons in each state for them': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Noting that agencies should adopt ruthless approach against economic offenders, cyber criminals, those involved in terror activities, and all other fugitives in bringing them before the Indian justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday suggested the creation of a special prison for such absconding offenders in each state that meets international standards. He also suggested the cancellation of the passports of those facing Interpol red notices to blunt their claims of mistreatment upon extradition and stop their free movement across international borders.

Notably, several of the fugitives, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, have raised the issue of “poor conditions” of Indian prisons to counter their extradition in foreign courts.

Inaugurating a conference on ‘Extradition of Fugitives - Challenges and Strategies’ organised by the CBI, Shah said, “Till the time we create fear for the Indian legal system in the minds of fugitives, who are hurting the Indian economy, our sovereignty and our security from abroad, we cannot ensure security of the country.”

The Home Minister said, “I have some suggestions for actionable points for this conference. There should be a special jail that meets the international standards in every state for the fugitives whose extraditions are being sought. They (fugitives) often argue (in courts of countries they are hiding) that Indian prisons do not have international standards, which I don’t agree with but we should not take chances.” He also said, “The passports of fugitives should be revoked as soon as Interpol red notices are issued against them.”

Officials familiar with the process said revoking passports will make the fugitives stateless.

On the fugitives database, Shah said, “We should have a database which will have all the details about the person’s crime, his status in foreign country, his network, etc, and it should be shared with all states’ police. The states/UTs should have a special cell also, which will focus only on extradition requests.”