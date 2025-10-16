India rejects UK sanctions on Nayara Energy, slams ‘double standards’ in global energy trade

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday firmly rejected the United Kingdom’s latest sanctions on Russia’s oil sector, criticising the move as unilateral and warned against “double standards” in global energy trade. Among the entities targeted was Indian refiner Nayara Energy, which London accused of facilitating Russian oil exports.

“We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK. We do not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “The Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance... There should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade.”

The UK government on Wednesday imposed 90 new sanctions on companies and assets linked to Russian oil revenues. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) claimed Nayara Energy had imported over 100 million barrels of Russian crude worth $5 billion in 2024.

In response, Nayara said it operates in full compliance with Indian law and called the UK’s allegations “baseless” and an infringement on India’s sovereignty. The sanctions also targeted Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil, 44 shadow fleet tankers, and four Chinese oil terminals. India has consistently asserted that its energy decisions are based on national priorities and consumer interests and not external pressure.