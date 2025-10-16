India slams Pakistan for supporting terror amid cross-border fight with Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: Amid the border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, India on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Islamabad, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and deflecting blame for its own failures.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “Three things are clear – first, Pakistan hosts terrorist organizations and sponsors terrorist activities; second, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures; and third, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated that “India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.” Answering another question, he said India will upgrade its technical mission to an embassy in the coming days.

The spokesperson’s remarks came in response to Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s provocative accusation that the Taliban government in Kabul was “fighting a proxy war” on behalf of India. Asif also alleged that Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had made “ulterior plans” during his recent six-day visit to New Delhi. The trip, his first to India, was aimed at stepping up ties between the two countries.