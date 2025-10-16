Indian conservationist Vivek Menon elected as first Asian chair of IUCN Species Survival Commission

Indian wildlife conservationist Vivek Menon has been elected Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission (SSC), becoming the first Asian to hold the position in the commission’s 75-year history. The SSC is a global network of over 11,000 volunteer experts dedicated to protecting biodiversity and ensuring species survival.

Menon, co-founder of five key conservation organisations including the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), is renowned for his lifelong commitment to wildlife conservation, particularly elephants. His work has contributed to the establishment of wildlife reserves and the formulation of conservation policies worldwide.

Upon his election, Menon expressed his commitment to strengthening the SSC into a more resilient and inclusive organisation that influences policies and drives conservation actions globally. “I believe in the power of our network of over 11,000 experts who share a passion for protecting life on Earth,” he said.