Jaishankar praises Egypt's role in Gaza peace efforts at first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lauded Egypt’s leadership in the ongoing Gaza peace process as the two countries held their first-ever Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi.

Commending President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s role in hosting the recent Sharm-el-Sheikh Summit, Jaishankar said: “Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of Egypt and the leadership of President Sisi in realizing the Gaza peace plan.” He added, “We sincerely hope that the summit and its understandings will pave the way for a better future. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region.”

Reaffirming India's long-held position, Jaishankar said, “India has been consistent in its support for a two-state solution... We are committed to enhancing capacity building, human resource development, and strengthening Palestinian institutions.”