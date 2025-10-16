J&K CM Omar revives 147-year-old Darbar Move practice

SRINAGAR: In a major policy decision, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced the revival of the half-yearly Darbar Move practice — the biannual shifting of the capital and seat of governance between Jammu and Srinagar.

The 147-year-old tradition, which was halted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2021, is being reinstated following cabinet approval.

“The cabinet has given the nod for revival of Durbar Move,” CM Omar told reporters in Jammu today. He said the file in this regard was sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has approved it.

The cabinet had recommended restoration of the Darbar Move in September this year.

The practice was started in 1872 by the then J&K Maharaja, Gulab Singh, to alternate the capital between Jammu during winter and Srinagar in summer. The move was aimed at maintaining administrative accessibility and ensuring governance across both regions.

The revival of the Darbar Move had been a key promise in the National Conference’s election manifesto. Traders from both Jammu and Kashmir had also demanded its restoration, citing its economic and social benefits.