Kushwaha ‘miffed’, offered MLC or Upper House seat

PATNA: The BJP on Wednesday reportedly assured MLC and Rajya Sabha seats to Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who was ‘unhappy’ over union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) getting the Mahua seat in the Assembly elections.
After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Kushwaha—the former union minister—told mediapersons that they held discussions on some NDA-related issues.
“The issues concerned were discussed in details as our meeting yielded positive results. There will be no problem in the NDA in future,” he asserted. Kushwaha said that the NDA was set to return to power as all constituents of the alliance were prepared for the election.
“There is coordination and unity among all coalition partners. Now, there will be no confusion,” he added. Asked about the Mahua Assembly seat, which Kushwaha reportedly wanted for his son or some relative, he said that discussion were held on this issue too but the announcement on it would be made separately in a press conference.
Earlier, before leaving for New Delhi with union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai to meet Shah, a visibly upset Kushwaha had alleged that all was not well in the alliance.