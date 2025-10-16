Kushwaha ‘miffed’, offered MLC or Upper House seat

PATNA: The BJP on Wednesday reportedly assured MLC and Rajya Sabha seats to Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who was ‘unhappy’ over union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) getting the Mahua seat in the Assembly elections.

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Kushwaha—the former union minister—told mediapersons that they held discussions on some NDA-related issues.

“The issues concerned were discussed in details as our meeting yielded positive results. There will be no problem in the NDA in future,” he asserted. Kushwaha said that the NDA was set to return to power as all constituents of the alliance were prepared for the election.