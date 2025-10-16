'Mahakaal' temple will be constructed in Siliguri: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a large 'Mahakaal' temple will come up in Siliguri, for which a trust will be formed.

Speaking to reporters in Darjeeling, she said the temple will be constructed next to the proposed convention centre in Siliguri.

Mahakaal is another name of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology.

"A large Mahakaal temple will come up near the proposed convention centre in Siliguri. For this, a trust needs to be formed", she said after offering prayers at the Mahakaal temple in Darjeeling.