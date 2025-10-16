Maharashtra Congress not keen to take Raj Thackeray on board for local body polls

Unlike the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Maharashtra Congress is not keen to take MNS chief Raj Thackeray on board as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the local body elections in the state.

A senior Maharashtra Congress leader said they have spoken with the high command regarding an alliance with the MNS for the local body elections in the state. He added that the decision has been left to the state Congress.

"We are happy that the senior Congress leaders and high command are with us and that the word of the state leadership will be considered while stitching any alliance with any party in state. Within the state Congress, there are very few who are in favour of an alliance with the MNS. Most of them feel that this move will alienate their traditional minority and north Indian voters," said the leader requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said the decision of an alliance with like-minded political parties will be taken at the local level. He said they have not received any proposal from the MNS to ally with them and therefore there is no point in speaking about it.