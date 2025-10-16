Mamata Banerjee hails ‘Khadya Sathi’, other schemes; says WB ensures food security for all on World Food Day

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that her government has taken "groundbreaking steps" to ensure food security for every person in the state.

Extending greetings to people on World Food Day, Banerjee said the state government's flagship 'Khadya Sathi' provides free ration to nearly nine crore people.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on World Food Day! Ensuring food security for every person in the state is the primary goal of our government. To achieve this goal, we have taken many groundbreaking steps since 2011," she said in a post on X.

"Special food packages have also been extended to around 54 lakh people, including residents of 'Jungle Mahal', families affected by Cyclone Aila, the Toto tribe, and tea garden workers," the CM said.During major festivals like Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and Ramadan, the state provides essential items at subsidised prices to the economically weaker families, stated Banerjee.