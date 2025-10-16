Maoists block road, put up posters in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

RANCHI: In yet another alleged attempt to spread terror, Maoists reportedly blocked a road in Manoharpur Block of West Singhbhum by felling trees. After obstructing the road, the Maoists allegedly put up banners and posters of their organisation on both sides, issuing a stern warning to the police and paramilitary forces.
The message states, “Stop capturing and killing our cadres in plain clothes and unarmed, or you will face similar retaliation from the police and paramilitary forces.”
The handwritten leaflets also warned of “dire consequences” if anti-Maoist operations continued in the forested belts of Kolhan.
Notably, the CPI (Maoists) had announced a band on 15 October against the alleged suppression of their cadres by security forces in the five states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Chhattisgarh.
They had also declared the observance of a “Resistance Week” from 8 to 14 October to mobilise support and register opposition to the ongoing campaign by security forces in these states.
Officials believe the act was a deliberate attempt to spread fear ahead of the Ghatshila Assembly by-election, scheduled in the coming weeks.
According to police, the contents of the posters and the situation in the area are under investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the suspects. Authorities have appealed to the public to disregard rumours and rely only on official information.
The blockade came to light early on Thursday morning after local villagers found the Manoharpur–Jaraikela road completely obstructed by heavy tree trunks and forest debris.
Security officials suspect that the Maoists are attempting to regain lost ground in the Saranda and Kolhan forests, once considered strongholds of the banned organisation. Recent encounters and surrenders had weakened their network, but these incidents indicate an effort to regroup.
Earlier, during the observance of “Resistance Week,” two mobile towers were set ablaze in Kolbonga village under Jaraikela police station area and Bahda village under Chotanagara area on Monday and Saturday respectively.