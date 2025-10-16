Maoists block road, put up posters in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

RANCHI: In yet another alleged attempt to spread terror, Maoists reportedly blocked a road in Manoharpur Block of West Singhbhum by felling trees. After obstructing the road, the Maoists allegedly put up banners and posters of their organisation on both sides, issuing a stern warning to the police and paramilitary forces.

The message states, “Stop capturing and killing our cadres in plain clothes and unarmed, or you will face similar retaliation from the police and paramilitary forces.”

The handwritten leaflets also warned of “dire consequences” if anti-Maoist operations continued in the forested belts of Kolhan.

Notably, the CPI (Maoists) had announced a band on 15 October against the alleged suppression of their cadres by security forces in the five states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Chhattisgarh.