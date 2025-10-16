Mayawati holds marathon meeting with BSP leaders in Lucknow to discuss poll strategy

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati held a meeting with over 500 party workers here on Thursday in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled for 2027.

As per the sources, Mayawati guided party leaders on election preparations and outlined the strategy for securing a fifth term for the BSP in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 9, Mayawati held a massive rally in Lucknow to mark BSP founder president Kanshiram's death anniversary, attracting around 5 lakh people.

Upbeat over the success of BSP rally in state capital, Mayawati took a jibe at Samajwadi Party, saying that the rally had “deflated the SP’s PDA narrative.”

She further said that the SP never respected Kanshiram. “They never observed his death anniversary while being in power. They even changed the names of the programmes and projects named after him,” said Mayawati.

“They forget PDA while being in power. They are reminded of PDA only when out of power,” asserted the BSP chief.