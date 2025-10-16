New tiger confirmed in Jharkhand's PTR, total count reaches to seven

RANCHI: A new tiger has been sighted in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), making the total count of big cats to seven in the reserve. According to officials, the four-year-old male tiger has been sighted recently on the high-resolution camera installed in PTR.

Following the sighting of the new tiger, a high alert has been issued throughout the PTR and the tiger's movement is being monitored closely.

“We have sighted a new male tiger in PTR, which is about 4 years of age. This tiger has stripe pattern quite different from the other tigers present in PTR,” said PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena. Additional camera and forest personnel have been deployed in the areas where the tiger is moving, he added.

"With the arrival of the new tiger, the number of tigers in the Palamu Tiger Reserve has increased to seven," said Jena.

Officials also informed that this new tiger might have entered the PTR through the tiger corridor in Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh. Now, they have direct or indirect evidences of seven tigers in PTR, they said.