NHAI to install QR code screens at toll plazas to ensure smooth payment for vehicles without FASTag

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce inconvenience and speed up toll transactions, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install Quick Response (QR) code LED display panels at toll plazas to collect tolls from non‑FASTag users. Under the new arrangement, vehicles that do not carry a valid FASTag will be able to scan a QR code displayed on LED screens and make payment digitally. This is expected to reduce queues, delays, and dependence on cash transactions at toll plazas, said officials.

The Authority is expected to complete a phased implementation plan for the installation of QR code screens for a smooth transition from pilot testing to full-scale operationalisation, including display units and system integration by October 31.

“It has been decided that dynamic QR Code shall be generated and displayed on 18-inch TFT/LED monitors installed at user fee plaza Booths to enable secure and real-time payment processing by the users without valid FASTags, minimizing manual handling, preventing misuse and enhancing transparency and efficiency in fee collection operations… the Display Units will be installed only on the outermost lanes,” said officials.

This move comes in a broader context of NHAI’s efforts to digitalise and modernise toll operations. In March, NHAI conducted trials of a variable UPI payment system at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza in Haryana.