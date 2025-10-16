NHAI to install QR code screens at toll plazas to ensure smooth payment for vehicles without FASTag

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce inconvenience and speed up toll transactions, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install Quick Response (QR) code LED display panels at toll plazas to collect tolls from non‑FASTag users. Under the new arrangement, vehicles that do not carry a valid FASTag will be able to scan a QR code displayed on LED screens and make payment digitally. This is expected to reduce queues, delays, and dependence on cash transactions at toll plazas, said officials.
The Authority is expected to complete a phased implementation plan for the installation of QR code screens for a smooth transition from pilot testing to full-scale operationalisation, including display units and system integration by October 31.
“It has been decided that dynamic QR Code shall be generated and displayed on 18-inch TFT/LED monitors installed at user fee plaza Booths to enable secure and real-time payment processing by the users without valid FASTags, minimizing manual handling, preventing misuse and enhancing transparency and efficiency in fee collection operations… the Display Units will be installed only on the outermost lanes,” said officials.
This move comes in a broader context of NHAI’s efforts to digitalise and modernise toll operations. In March, NHAI conducted trials of a variable UPI payment system at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza in Haryana.
In a recent policy change, NHAI has decided that vehicles without a functional FASTag that pay via UPI would be charged 1.25 times the regular rate instead of double, as is the case with cash. This arrangement will come into effect from November 15.
The initiative builds on the success of FASTag, which has already automated toll collection across most National Highways, significantly reducing waiting times and congestion. According to officials, the UPI option will offer a convenient alternative for occasional highway users who may not have a FASTag or face temporary technical issues with their tags.
In August, the Authority also launched another initiative—an annual FASTag pass— to provide a safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience on national highways across the country. The pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000. It is valid for a year or 200 toll plaza crossings. The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of a one-time fee through the Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.