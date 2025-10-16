Omar Abdullah completes one year as J-K CM, statehood restoration still pending

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday completed one year in office, but the restoration of the statehood, his key election promise, is still not within sight.

Abdullah was sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 last year after his party secured a landslide win in the assembly elections — the party's first in about a decade.

Most promises of Abdullah's party, the National Conference, remain unfulfilled.

In its manifesto 'Dignity, Identity and Development,' the party promised to strive for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000, and restore the status quo with respect to Articles 370 and 35A, and statehood to pre-August 5, 2019.

The party promised that in the interim period, it would endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.