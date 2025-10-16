SpiceJet, Air India Group operate special flights to meet Diwali season demand

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet has launched special festive flights to enhance connectivity to Bihar ahead of Chhath Puja and Diwali. Air India and Air India Express today announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surging festive demand.
The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had last week asked airlines to operate additional flights to cater to public rush and not to resort to any kind of surge pricing in the existing flights.
The special flights by SpiceJet will be from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also increasing the frequencies of trips from Delhi and Mumbai.
Additionally, the airline has also strengthened connectivity to Darbhanga with extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai.
The new flights of SpiceJet commenced operations from October 10 in a phased manner. “The enhanced schedule caters to the surge in festive travel demand, ensuring greater convenience and flexibility for passengers returning home for the celebrations,” it said in a release.
These new flights are in addition to the airline’s existing services to Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, and to Darbhanga from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, the release said.
SpiceJet had recently launched special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad from October 8, offering devotees and tourists seamless access to the Shri Ram Temple during the auspicious period of Diwali.
Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “The festive season holds immense significance for millions of our passengers, and we are delighted to make travel home for Chhath Puja and Diwali more convenient and accessible. With enhanced connectivity to Patna, Darbhanga, and Ayodhya, SpiceJet continues to play a key role in bringing people closer to their loved ones for celebrations that matter most.”
Air India Group flights
From October 15, Air India has begun operating additional flights that will be operated until November 2. It comprises of 38 flights each from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Patna
From October 22 to November 3, Air India Express will operate 26 additional flights between Delhi and Patna and 26 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna.
These additional flights supplement Air India’s current schedule of 42 weekly flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai, alongside 14 weekly flights operated by Air India Express to Patna from Delhi and Bengaluru, it said.