SpiceJet, Air India Group operate special flights to meet Diwali season demand

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet has launched special festive flights to enhance connectivity to Bihar ahead of Chhath Puja and Diwali. Air India and Air India Express today announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surging festive demand.

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had last week asked airlines to operate additional flights to cater to public rush and not to resort to any kind of surge pricing in the existing flights.

The special flights by SpiceJet will be from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also increasing the frequencies of trips from Delhi and Mumbai.

Additionally, the airline has also strengthened connectivity to Darbhanga with extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

The new flights of SpiceJet commenced operations from October 10 in a phased manner. “The enhanced schedule caters to the surge in festive travel demand, ensuring greater convenience and flexibility for passengers returning home for the celebrations,” it said in a release.

These new flights are in addition to the airline’s existing services to Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, and to Darbhanga from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, the release said.