Surrender now or face security forces' wrath: Amit Shah to naxalites

NEW DELHI: Declaring two worst-hit regions of Chhattisgarh free from Naxal violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday issued a stern warning, saying that those Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) willing to surrender were welcome, but those who continue to wield guns would face the wrath of security forces.

The Home Minister also announced that 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a day after 27 had laid down their arms in the state and 61 others in Maharashtra.

“It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh, which were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror. Now a trace of Naxalism exists only in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces,” the Home Minister wrote on ‘X’, while adding that it was a landmark day in the battle against Naxalism as 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh.