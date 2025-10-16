UP government to develop Gautam Buddha Nagar as hub of urban, experiential tourism

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has put forth an ambitious plan to develop Gautam Buddha Nagar as a model for urban and experiential tourism in line with the Centre’s ‘One State, One Global Destination’ initiative.

The proposal, along with plans for two other destinations, was presented by State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh at the two-day Tourism Ministers’ Conference held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to official sources, the proposal envisions Gautam Buddha Nagar as a vibrant MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) hub, complemented by medical and hospitality tourism. It also includes the establishment of a one-of-its-kind Climate Change Museum near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

As per the detailed plan, the state government aims to develop a hospitality hub spread over nearly 100 acres near Noida’s IT City under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.