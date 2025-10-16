UP government to develop Gautam Buddha Nagar as hub of urban, experiential tourism

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has put forth an ambitious plan to develop Gautam Buddha Nagar as a model for urban and experiential tourism in line with the Centre’s ‘One State, One Global Destination’ initiative.
The proposal, along with plans for two other destinations, was presented by State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh at the two-day Tourism Ministers’ Conference held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to official sources, the proposal envisions Gautam Buddha Nagar as a vibrant MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) hub, complemented by medical and hospitality tourism. It also includes the establishment of a one-of-its-kind Climate Change Museum near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.
As per the detailed plan, the state government aims to develop a hospitality hub spread over nearly 100 acres near Noida’s IT City under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The proposal further includes promoting medical tourism by expanding high-end health and wellness facilities, along with the construction of a state-of-the-art convention centre capable of hosting around 1,000 people for conferences, exhibitions, and public awareness programmes.
The proposed Climate Change Museum is expected to offer an immersive experience for visitors, while the Okhla Bird Sanctuary would be further developed as part of a broader urban and ecological tourism circuit.
Officials said the Uttar Pradesh government intends to leverage Gautam Buddha Nagar’s proximity and excellent connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR) to promote a new dimension of tourism — distinct from the state’s well-known religious and spiritual circuits.
Besides Gautam Buddha Nagar, the state government is also considering the promotion of Kalinjar Fort and Siddharthnagar (for Buddhist tourism) under the One State, One Global Destination project in subsequent phases. Proposals for these two sites are ready, but the government plans to prioritise Gautam Buddha Nagar in the first phase to showcase the state’s potential in urban tourism.
“Uttar Pradesh has already established itself as a leading spiritual tourism hub and now aims to expand into modern and urban tourism to make the state a comprehensive destination for every traveller,” said Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture.