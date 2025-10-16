Uttarakhand ranks fifth in India for elephant population

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, already renowned for its tiger population, has further solidified its reputation as a biodiversity hotspot by securing the fifth position nationally for its elephant numbers.

The state boasts an encouraging population of 1,792 elephants, according to a newly released synchronized estimation report.

The findings, unveiled during the 36th Annual Research Symposium at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), confirm Uttarakhand’s strong presence among India’s megafauna states. The state currently ranks third nationally for tigers, and the new elephant tally places it firmly in the top five.

The All India Synchronised Elephant Estimation Report estimates the total wild elephant population across India at 22,446. Karnataka leads the count with 6,013 elephants, followed by Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Significantly, this estimation marks a methodological leap forward. Senior scientist at WII, Dr. Vishnu Priya, highlighted the advanced technique used.

“This time, the elephant count was based on scat analysis (DNA-based estimation). This method is far more accurate,” Dr. Priya told the TNIE. “This is the first time such a precise method has been applied across any state in the country. Previously, assessments relied solely on direct observation.”