Vaishnaw says on course to lead in rail tech & engineering innovation

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that India is on course to lead the world in rail technology systems and is at the forefront of engineering innovation.

“The Indian Railways has kept a target of about 7,000 kilometres high-speed rail corridors to be constructed by 2047. Most of these dedicated passenger corridors will be designed for ensuring speeds up to 350 kmh.” Vaishnaw said while inaugurating the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) and the International Railway Conference 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. “With record production in 2024–25 of 7,000 coaches, 42,000 wagons and 1,681 locomotives, the Railways is powering India’s journey towards a developed nation,” he said.

The minister highlighted India’s rapid progress in modernisation and outlined an ambitious vision for transforming Indian Railways into a world-class, technology-driven, and passenger-focused network by 2047. He noted that India has achieved an unprecedented scale of development in the past decade, having built over 35,000 km of railway tracks, electrified more than 46,000 km of rail routes, and manufactured 7,000 coaches annually. He said Gati Shakti Vishwa Vidyalaya has signed an MoU with CII.