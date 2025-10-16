Vendor held in Uttarkashi after video of him spitting on tandoori roti sparks tension

DEHRADUN: Tensions flared in the temple town of Uttarkashi, nestled in the hills of Uttarakhand, after a video purportedly showing a cook spitting into tandoori rotis at a restaurant went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

The circulation of the video immediately triggered widespread protests across the town, known locally as the gateway to Baba Vishwanath's shrine. Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, along with activists from the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD), swiftly organised demonstrations. They reportedly enforced a temporary shutdown of commercial establishments in the main market area before converging at Hanuman Chowk.

However, the demonstrations were called off after a short period, with traders agreeing to reopen their shops in light of the upcoming Diwali festival. The restaurant at the center of the controversy remains closed.