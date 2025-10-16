'Who am I to make anyone CM?’, Amit Shah retorts, says NDA parties will decide after Bihar polls

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Bihar’s next chief minister would be decided by the legislature party leaders after the state assembly elections. He, however, added that the forthcoming election would be fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.
When asked if Nitish Kumar would be made chief minister of Bihar if NDA wins in the assembly polls, Shah said, “Who am I to make anyone chief minister? There are so many parties in the alliance. When we all sit together after the election, leaders of the parties will decide their leader.”
He said that the forthcoming election was being fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “Nitish Kumar Ji is leading our alliance,” he told the media on the sidelines of a programme.
Union home minister said that not only BJP has full confidence in Nitish Kumar, but also the people of Bihar have placed faith in his leadership. In response to another query, he said that Nitish was sworn in as chief minister even after the BJP had more MLAs in the state assembly. “And still Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister,” he asserted.
Describing JD(U) supremo as an important pivot of the nation’s politics, Shah said that he had never been with Congress. “He has never remained with Congress for more than two and a half years. One should look into his entire political career before making evaluation of him as a political leader,” he remarked.
Shah reached Patna on Thursday as part of his three-day visit to hold meetings with NDA allies and finalise the joint election campaign. BJP announced the list of its 40 star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, attacked Opposition parties for opposing the Election Commission’s directive to verify the identity of women voters wearing burqas, saying the Opposition was creating controversy for political reasons. Addressing a gathering under the Danapur assembly constituency from where the BJP has fielded former union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, Uttar Pradesh CM said that EC’s guidelines on voters’ identification were clear and would be followed strictly.
Taking a dig at RJD-Congress for raising the issue, Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress-RJD combine was indulging in mischief by questioning the EC’s order. “Bihar under NDA rule is looking forward to continue its journey towards progress. At such a time, Congress-RJD is indulging in mischief by raising a controversy over burqas,” he remarked. He asked, “Should fake voters be allowed to vote? Congress-RJD want this to happen. This is the reason they are making a big fuss over burqas.” Yogi also spoke about the cultural connection between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.