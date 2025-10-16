'Who am I to make anyone CM?’, Amit Shah retorts, says NDA parties will decide after Bihar polls

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Bihar’s next chief minister would be decided by the legislature party leaders after the state assembly elections. He, however, added that the forthcoming election would be fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

When asked if Nitish Kumar would be made chief minister of Bihar if NDA wins in the assembly polls, Shah said, “Who am I to make anyone chief minister? There are so many parties in the alliance. When we all sit together after the election, leaders of the parties will decide their leader.”

He said that the forthcoming election was being fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “Nitish Kumar Ji is leading our alliance,” he told the media on the sidelines of a programme.

Union home minister said that not only BJP has full confidence in Nitish Kumar, but also the people of Bihar have placed faith in his leadership. In response to another query, he said that Nitish was sworn in as chief minister even after the BJP had more MLAs in the state assembly. “And still Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister,” he asserted.

Describing JD(U) supremo as an important pivot of the nation’s politics, Shah said that he had never been with Congress. “He has never remained with Congress for more than two and a half years. One should look into his entire political career before making evaluation of him as a political leader,” he remarked.