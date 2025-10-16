Women power is biggest strength, inspiration: PM

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged BJP workers to encourage people in their areas to vote in groups to protect the state from falling into what he described as the “misrule” of the RJD-Congress alliance.

Speaking during a virtual interaction with party workers under the BJP initiative “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot”, the PM described the party’s grassroots workers as its greatest strength. Praising the democratic power of the people, Modi said, “Now, the people will not let Bihar return to jungle raj.”

He also urged BJP workers to take Gen-next people to exhibitions across Bihar to make them aware about the atrocities committed during the earlier ‘jungle raj’. “The younger generation has not witnessed what happened during the jungle raj nor the time when Naxalism thrived in the state,” Modi said. Hailing nari-shakti, the PM said, “Women power is my biggest strength, shield and inspiration and our commitment to their empowerment would continue”.

Appealing to women voters, he said, “All sisters and mothers in Bihar should go to vote in groups, singing songs, beating thalis to celebrate the festival of democracy.” He advised BJP workers to engage with people booth-wise and visit every household at least 10 times before the election dates. Highlighting the development work done by the NDA government in comparison to the previous governments, Modi said that while the UPA government allocated Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar between 2004 and 2014, the NDA government has allocated Rs 9 lakh crore from 2014 to 2025.