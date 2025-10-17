210 Maoist cadres lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

JAGDALPUR: In the largest single-day surrender, as many as 210 cadres, including 110 women naxals, have laid down arms at Reserve Police Line in Jagdalpur (Bastar district), about 300 km south of Raipur, on Friday.

The incident has inflicted a big setback to the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) movement in Chhattisgarh.

The surrendered Red rebels led by senior Naxal leader Rupesh also deposited 153 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS assault rifles, self-loading rifle (SLR), Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), besides other arms.

They were accorded a symbolic red carpet welcome at the venue after they arrived on buses, with each given a copy of the Indian Constitution and a rose on the stage under a formal ceremony, ‘Puna Margem’, indicating the Maoist cadres rejoining the mainstream.

The earlier official schedule of the mass surrender of Maoists before the Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai stands cancelled, a senior police officer said.

The CM, however, is expected to address a press conference later in Jagdalpur, he added.

"Owing to the government's comprehensive Naxalite eradication policy, as many as 208 cadres from the Dandakaranya region, including senior Maoist leaders, have renounced the path of violence and returned to the social mainstream, said the officials.