CBI nabs officer accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe in Guwahati; recovers cash, silver, investment documents

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the executive director and regional officer of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Guwahati, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from an individual.

During subsequent searches at the house and office of the officer, Riten Kumar Singh, the CBI recovered Rs 2.62 crore in cash, a silver bar weighing 100 grams, and documents related to investment.

The documents about investment in immovable assets include nine premium apartment units, one premium office space and three residential plots in Delhi NCR; one premium apartment and one residential plot in Bangalore, and four premium apartments and two residential plots in Guwahati.

Documents relating to acquisition include two homestead plots and one agriculture land in Imphal West (Manipur), possession/investment in six high-end luxury vehicles and two luxury watches worth lakhs, the CBI said.

“Most of the properties purchased in the names of the accused public servant and his family members seem to be undervalued, which are under verification,” the agency said.

The CBI laid the trap on October 14, leading to the arrest of the officer and the individual who was offering a bribe for the issuance of a favourable extension of time and completion certificate of the work executed. The work pertained to the contract of four-laning of National Highway- 37 between Demow till the end of Moran Bypass, besides other contracts in Assam.

Both accused were produced before the court of Special Judge, CBI Assam, which remanded them to 3-day police custody.