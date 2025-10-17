Centre to hold pre-test exercise for Census 2027 from Nov 10; self-enumeration window opens Nov 1

Census- 2027 is going to be the first-ever digital exercise in India, and also for the first time, will enumerate the caste of citizens after Independence. During the test phase, all aspects of the exercise - from questions, data collection, training, logistics and mobile application to software performance - will be assessed and evaluated to identify and correct any procedural or technical issues.

In Phase-1, the Houselisting Operation (HLO), data on housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. In Phase-2, the Population Enumeration (PE), demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and other details of every person in each household will be recorded. The Population Enumeration process is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, the officials said quoting the notification.

The reference date for the Census will be March 1, 2027, for most parts of India, while for Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it will be October 1, 2026.

Over 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, along with around 1.3 lakh Census functionaries, will be deployed for the massive data collection exercise.

This will be India’s 16th Census since the exercise began and the eighth Census after Independence. The official Gazette notification of the government’s intent to conduct the Census was published on June 16, 2025.

The last Census was conducted in 2011. It was supposed to be taken up in 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.