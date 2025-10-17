DGCA introduces auto-generation of computer numbers for flight crew candidates

NEW DELHI: The country's aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has introduced auto-generation of computer numbers for flight crew (FC) candidates. The initiative is part of the push given by the Civil Aviation Ministry to digitise all processes among its departments.

This would be applicable for crew applying through the DGCA’s Pariksha website/portal and has been effective since October 16.

An official release said, “This initiative is aimed at utilisation of DigiLocker facility, streamlining the application process, enhancing ease of doing business and eliminating manual document submission and verification.”

The auto-generation system will automatically allot a computer number immediately upon successful submission of the online application on the Pariksha Portal, as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the regulator.

The implementation will be carried out in a phased manner. Phase I involves auto-generation of the numbers for candidates who have passed the 10th and 12th examinations from the CBSE Board, subject to successful verification through DigiLocker.

The subsequent phases involve extension of the facility to candidates from other recognised boards whose 10th and 12th mark sheets/certificates are available in the DigiLocker.