Don’t spread unverified information, Zubeen’s death probe may take another three months: Singapore Police

GUWAHATI: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday said the investigation into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg may take up to another three months to conclude.
“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play,” the SPF said in a statement.
It further stated that upon completion of the investigation, the findings would be submitted to Singapore’s State Coroner, who would then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI).
A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a judicial officer of the courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion.
Even as the investigation continued, the SPF had on October 1 shared a copy of the autopsy report and the preliminary findings with the High Commission of India upon its request.
“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” the statement by the SPF further said.
A two-member Assam Police team will travel to Singapore on October 20 in connection with the investigation being conducted in Assam by the Criminal Investigation Department–Special Investigation Team (CID–SIT).
Two days ago, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who will lead the team, stated that the Assam Police had received communication from the Singapore government regarding the visit. He also said that the probe in Singapore by the Assam Police was necessary.
“It’s a positive development in the investigation. It will help us to take the probe forward in consultation with the officials concerned there and finish it on time,” Gupta said.
Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had travelled to the country to attend the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).
So far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the death. They are NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, DSP cousin Sandipan Garg, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta.