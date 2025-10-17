Don’t spread unverified information, Zubeen’s death probe may take another three months: Singapore Police

GUWAHATI: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday said the investigation into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg may take up to another three months to conclude.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play,” the SPF said in a statement.

It further stated that upon completion of the investigation, the findings would be submitted to Singapore’s State Coroner, who would then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI).

A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a judicial officer of the courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion.

Even as the investigation continued, the SPF had on October 1 shared a copy of the autopsy report and the preliminary findings with the High Commission of India upon its request.