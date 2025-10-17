Govt bats for dynamic database for agri trade

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Secretary, TV Somanathan, has directed the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary to create a dynamic database with information on sowing, production, and the export-import of products. The aim is to improve agricultural trade and deal with the current lack of real-time data, which affects policy-making and international trade.

Experts say this move is strategic, helping India handle US tariffs and prepare for future free trade agreements. The directive states, “A dynamic data bank for agricultural products, including information about sowing, production, and export or import activities, should be prepared to facilitate the evidence-based framing of agricultural policy to the extent that it is currently lacking.”

The instruction came after a meeting on October 6 between the PM and senior officials, where ministries were asked to hold “Chintan Shivirs” to discuss important issues. The Cabinet Secretary’s letter lists 28 points for all ministries. It stresses changing communication plans, reducing imports to promote self-reliance, limiting the number of litigations filed by ministries, and preparing India to reach developed country status by 2047.