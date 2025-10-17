Gujarat Cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi sworn in as Deputy CM; Jadeja’s wife Rivaba becomes minister

The BJP government in Gujarat carried out a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, with state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja inducted as a minister.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expanded his new-look Cabinet to include 25 BJP MLAs, strengthening his council of ministers with key appointments across the state.

Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia, who defected to the BJP, was among those sworn in as a state minister.

The new Cabinet included several familiar faces, with six ministers returning: Rishikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Praful Panseria, Parshottam Solanki, and Harsh Sanghavi.

Of these, four ministers—Rishikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kunwarji Bavaliya, and Parshottam Solanki, who serves as minister of state—did not retake the oath, as their portfolios remained unchanged.

Earlier, the Gujarat BJP unit released a list of 26 ministers designate which included among others, Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rishikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi and Kanubhai Desai.

Gujarat can have a maximum of 27 ministers (15 per cent of the 182-member assembly), and the BJP aims to fill more of these positions. The Gujarat cabinet comprised a total of 17 (including the Chief Minister) Ministers, with 8 being cabinet ministers and 8 being ministers of state.

The reshuffle is part of the BJP's efforts to rejuvenate its leadership in Gujarat ahead of future electoral challenges.