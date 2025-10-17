India our top priority partner, says UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameroon

NEW DELHI: Terming India as the top priority partner, UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameroon said that the visit of the UK Aircraft Carrier and the bilateral exercise with the Indian Navy would further strengthen the relationship between two countries.

"The Carrier Strike Group visit and joint exercises further strengthen a growing military partnership with India, following a new £350 million deal, which is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) to the Indian Army, showcasing defence as an engine for growth," Cameroon said. It was during Konkan-25, the recent bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the UK's Royal Navy, that the aircraft carriers of the two countries linked up for the first time.

Terming it a historic first, Commodore Chris Saunders, the UK Defence Attache in India, said that the exercise aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas. During the visit, aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and accompanying vessels joined with the Indian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.