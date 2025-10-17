India our top priority partner, says UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameroon

NEW DELHI: Terming India as the top priority partner, UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameroon said that the visit of the UK Aircraft Carrier and the bilateral exercise with the Indian Navy would further strengthen the relationship between two countries.
"The Carrier Strike Group visit and joint exercises further strengthen a growing military partnership with India, following a new £350 million deal, which is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) to the Indian Army, showcasing defence as an engine for growth," Cameroon said. It was during Konkan-25, the recent bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the UK's Royal Navy, that the aircraft carriers of the two countries linked up for the first time.
Terming it a historic first, Commodore Chris Saunders, the UK Defence Attache in India, said that the exercise aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas. During the visit, aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and accompanying vessels joined with the Indian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Exercise Konkan was conducted in the western Indian Ocean, and enhanced the warfighting capabilities of both nations, through developing a deeper understanding between the two militaries, the British High Commission added. HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group conducted combined air exercises with the Indian Air Force, further demonstrating the growing strategic alignment between both nations in the region, and helping keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.
UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker underlined defence-related ties and said, "Alongside our leadership on global security, we have showcased leading-edge defence innovation which strengthens our trading relationship with India and secures British jobs. "
Lindy Cameron added, “Together, the UK and India are now focused on the future with our shared vision for 2035, delivering growth, prosperity and security in a time of rapid global change.”
Last week, as per the BHC, a new milestone was also reached in the UK and India’s cooperation on electric-powered engines for naval ships, as both countries signed the Implementing Arrangement to advance collaboration to the next stage, worth an initial £250M. It began in November 2024 with the signing of the Statement of Intent.
Consistent rise in bilateral military ties
India-UK bilateral defence ties have seen consistent progress through high-level visits, joint service exercises, and even policy changes. While Defence Secretary R K Singh visited the UK in April this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation in January with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, to review progress made in niche defence technology areas.
The year 2024 marked significant developments in bilateral defence and strategic discussions between India and the United Kingdom. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh became the first Indian Defence Minister in 22 years to visit the UK, leading a high-level delegation in January. This visit focused on discussions regarding defence, security, and industrial cooperation.
The last visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the UK was in January 2002, when George Fernandes held the position. The India-United Kingdom bilateral partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2021, with a ten-year (2030) Roadmap. The 2030 Roadmap includes commitments to deepen cooperation on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence. The 2030 Roadmap envisions that India and the UK are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries.
"Our 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connections between our people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves the lives and livelihoods of our citizens; enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy and health that acts as a global force for good," the vision document read.