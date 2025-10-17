India proposes investing in capacity building for geriatric programmes in WHO South-East Asia member nations

NEW DELHI: India has proposed investing in capacity building and training programmes for the geriatric and caregiving workforce across the WHO South-East Asia member nations.
The proposal was made at the recently concluded 78th Session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia (WHO-SEARO) in Colombo.
Representing India at the session, Anupriya Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also called for enhanced regional cooperation among the member states to strengthen the integration of primary health care and long-term care (PHC-LTC).
India proposed three key areas of collaboration among the 11 member nations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) SEARO Region.
Apart from investing in capacity building and training programmes for geriatric and caregiving programmes, it also proposed establishing a regional platform for knowledge sharing and innovation on PHC–LTC integration.
India also proposed promoting technological innovations and health solutions that support independent and dignified living for older adults.
Patel, who participated at the deliberations on healthy ageing through strengthened primary health care, reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the initiative, based on a comprehensive and people-centric system for the elderly.
She highlighted that with 153 million citizens aged 60 years and above, India is witnessing a major demographic transition.
The minister said to ensure that the elderly receive equitable, accessible and affordable health care services tailored to their needs, the government of India has taken several important measures.
"The National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE), which is now operational in 92% of districts, forms the cornerstone of India’s efforts to deliver preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services for senior citizens through a primary healthcare approach," she said.
The programme integrates home, community and facility-based interventions, along with structured caregiver training to enable dignified ageing within families and communities.
Further strengthening financial protection of the elderly population, the Ayushman Bharat’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB–PMJAY) has been expanded to cover all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, the minister said.
“This will benefit nearly 60 million elderly persons across 45 million families, providing cashless hospital care of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year in both public and empanelled private hospitals,” she said at the meet.
The minister also highlighted the establishment of the two National Centres of Ageing (NCAs) - one at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and another at Madras Medical College, Chennai and 17 Regional Geriatric Centres established across the country, serving as hubs for clinical excellence, capacity building, research, and policy guidance.
In addition, she said, during the recent campaign ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families), millions of elderly individuals, particularly elderly women, were screened for non-communicable and age-related conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancers.
Reaffirming India’s alignment with the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030), the minister emphasized that ageing must be viewed as an opportunity for inclusive growth and social transformation.
She said India remains committed to ensuring that every stage of life, including old age, is lived with dignity, security and care.