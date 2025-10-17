India proposes investing in capacity building for geriatric programmes in WHO South-East Asia member nations

NEW DELHI: India has proposed investing in capacity building and training programmes for the geriatric and caregiving workforce across the WHO South-East Asia member nations.

The proposal was made at the recently concluded 78th Session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia (WHO-SEARO) in Colombo.

Representing India at the session, Anupriya Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also called for enhanced regional cooperation among the member states to strengthen the integration of primary health care and long-term care (PHC-LTC).

India proposed three key areas of collaboration among the 11 member nations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) SEARO Region.

Apart from investing in capacity building and training programmes for geriatric and caregiving programmes, it also proposed establishing a regional platform for knowledge sharing and innovation on PHC–LTC integration.

India also proposed promoting technological innovations and health solutions that support independent and dignified living for older adults.

Patel, who participated at the deliberations on healthy ageing through strengthened primary health care, reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the initiative, based on a comprehensive and people-centric system for the elderly.

She highlighted that with 153 million citizens aged 60 years and above, India is witnessing a major demographic transition.