IndiGo signs contract with Airbus to confirm order for 30 more A350-900 aircraft

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Friday signed a contract with Airbus confirming the conversion of 30 out of its 70 purchase rights of Airbus A350-900 aircraft into firm orders. With this, IndiGo has doubled its wide-body order from 30 to 60 aircraft.

The airline also signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to equip its fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft with state-of-the-art Trent XWB-84 engines.

An official release said that IndiGo and Airbus had already signed an MoU for these additional 30 aircraft during the annual general meeting of the the International Air Transport Association ATA held in Delhi in June this year.

“IndiGo had placed an initial order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in April 2024 marking its first widebody purchase. The airline had also retained purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft for future requirements of which 30 are being exercised now. After converting 30 of those purchase rights into firm orders now, IndiGo is left with purchase rights for 40 more wide-body aircraft,” it said.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said, “The conversion of this MoU into a firm order for 30 additional A350-900s is a testament to our confidence in the future of Indian aviation and our strategic partnership with Airbus, further reinforced by the strong start of our long-haul operations….These aircraft, as they join our fleet in the years to come, will play a pivotal role in enabling IndiGo expand its reach, connect India with more destinations across the globe, and offer our customers new international travel opportunities."

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President, Sales, of the Commercial Aircraft business at Airbus, said, “The A350’s unparalleled fuel efficiency, range and passenger comfort perfectly align with IndiGo’s ambitious growth plans and international long-haul network ambitions.”