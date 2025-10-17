Jharkhand: Advocate faces contempt proceedings for ‘don’t cross the limit’ remark to judge

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday initiated Suo-moto contempt of court proceedings against advocate Mahesh Tewari, for his ‘don’t cross the limit’ remark during a heated exchange between him and Justice Rajesh Kumar on October 16.

In a video, which went viral on social media, advocate Mahesh Tewari could be heard saying, “Sir, please don’t try to humiliate any person…...The country is burning. The country is burning with the judiciary.”

A five-bench court, comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, Justice Ananda Sen and Justice Rajesh Shankar, convened to address the matter.

After the hearing, the court directed Tewari to file his reply to the contempt proceedings within three weeks.

“A five-judge bench on Friday took Suo-moto cognizance of the matter and has issued a notice against advocate Mahesh Tewari after a heated exchange took place between him and Justice Rajesh Kumar on Thursday,” said an advocate who was present in the court during the argument, requesting anonymity.

Advocate Mahesh Tewari was arguing for the restoration of his client's electricity connection, which had been disconnected over pending bills, he added.

According to the advocate, Tewari during the hearing, submitted before the court that his client was prepared to deposit Rs 25,000 to facilitate the reconnection. However, Justice Kumar cited a judicial precedent requiring a deposit of 50 per cent of the total outstanding amount, he said.