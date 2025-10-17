Jharkhand: Advocate faces contempt proceedings for ‘don’t cross the limit’ remark to judge

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday initiated Suo-moto contempt of court proceedings against advocate Mahesh Tewari, for his ‘don’t cross the limit’ remark during a heated exchange between him and Justice Rajesh Kumar on October 16.
In a video, which went viral on social media, advocate Mahesh Tewari could be heard saying, “Sir, please don’t try to humiliate any person…...The country is burning. The country is burning with the judiciary.”
A five-bench court, comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, Justice Ananda Sen and Justice Rajesh Shankar, convened to address the matter.
After the hearing, the court directed Tewari to file his reply to the contempt proceedings within three weeks.
“A five-judge bench on Friday took Suo-moto cognizance of the matter and has issued a notice against advocate Mahesh Tewari after a heated exchange took place between him and Justice Rajesh Kumar on Thursday,” said an advocate who was present in the court during the argument, requesting anonymity.
Advocate Mahesh Tewari was arguing for the restoration of his client's electricity connection, which had been disconnected over pending bills, he added.
According to the advocate, Tewari during the hearing, submitted before the court that his client was prepared to deposit Rs 25,000 to facilitate the reconnection. However, Justice Kumar cited a judicial precedent requiring a deposit of 50 per cent of the total outstanding amount, he said.
The matter, however, got resolved after Tewari agreed to have his client deposit a sum of Rs 50,000. But the issue got escalated after the conclusion of Tewari's case. As the court took up the next matter, Justice Kumar reportedly made observations regarding the manner in which Tewari presented his arguments.
The Court then asked the Chairman of the Jharkhand State Bar Council, who was present in the court, and asked him to take cognizance of the advocate's conduct.
In between, advocate Tewari approached the bench and asserted that he would “argue in his own way” and was heard stating to the judge, “Don't cross the limit.”
The heated exchange between the court and the advocate got recorded and the video subsequently went viral on social media platforms, drawing significant attention further prompting the High Court to take Suo-moto cognizance into the matter.
A full bench Court was constituted and hearing took place on Friday.