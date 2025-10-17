Maharashtra farmers facing 'black' Diwali due to paltry aid by 'corrupt' govt: Opposition

MUMBAI: Opposition Congress and NCP (SP) on Friday claimed it would be a "black" Diwali for farmers in Maharashtra who are facing a crisis due to rain and flood-induced crop losses, and hit out at the "corrupt" Mahayuti government for its "meagre" aid and false promises.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said the BJP-led government has "burned" hopes and aspirations of farmers with false assurances and forced flood and rain-affected people to observe a 'black" Diwali this year.

To protest against the "power drunk" Mahayuti alliance and to make the rulers aware of the farmers' plight and highlight their demands, day-long hunger strikes were held by NCP (SP) workers and leaders outside collector's office in every district, a protest coming on the eve of the festival of lights beginning with Dhanteras on Saturday.

Shinde, who took part in a hunger strike outside Satara district collector's office in western Maharashtra, maintained the state-wide protest was meant to denounce the Mahayuti government for its neglect of farmers.

The three-party government in Maharashtra, which boasts of being the 'most progressive state,' has mocked the food providers by announcing a "meagre" aid for them, he said.

"Those who promised to make the '7/12 extract clean', clean', clean' (clear land title) did not even utter a word about loan waivers.

On the contrary, farmers' earnest demand to declare a 'wet drought' was met with disdain," the former state minister opined.