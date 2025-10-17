Muslim-Yadav vs Mahila-Yuva: Battlelines are drawn in Bihar

According to the 2023 Bihar Caste Census, Yadavs make up 14.26% of the state’s population, while Muslims account for 17.70%. Yadavs are part of the broader Other Backward Classes (OBC), which make up 43% of the population. Scheduled Castes make up 20%, Economically Weaker Sections 10%, Scheduled Tribes 2%, and the General category over 9.5%.

Before the election dates were announced, the NDA launched schemes for women and youth, including direct transfers of `10,000 into the accounts of crores of women. With 3.5 crore women among Bihar’s voters, the move is aimed at winning support from this group.

A senior JD(U) functionary from Patna said, “The first-time voters this time stand at 14.01 lakh and NDA is making a strong, calculated move to woo them towards its development policies.” He added that Nitish Kumar’s policies on women’s empowerment and youth welfare have been widely accepted across the state. In addition to the MY equations — Muslim-Yadav for the RJD and Mahila-Yuva for the NDA — both alliances are also trying to attract upper-caste voters by fielding candidates from Rajput, Bhumihar, Brahmin, and Kayastha communities. According to the latest data, Brahmins make up 3.65% of Bihar’s population, Rajputs 3.45%, Bhumihars 2.87%, and Kayasthas 0.60%. Many of the BJP’s 101 candidates belong to Bhumihar, Rajput, and Brahmin communities, while JD(U) has also nominated several upper-caste candidates.

Political analyst Dr Archana Kumari said, “This time election in Bihar seems centred between RJD and NDA around two different kinds of MY equations — one of RJD and another of NDA. But NDA’s MY seems to be more decisive.”