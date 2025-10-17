Nashik LCA production line inaugurated, can produce eight indigenous Tejas aircraft annually

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the third production line of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A at the Nashik facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), aimed at increasing the production of the indigenous fighter jet.

This development holds particular significance as LCAs are intended to fill the gaps in combat squadrons created by the retirement of MiG fighter variants.

The Ministry of Defence stated, "The line operates fully and can produce eight aircraft per annum. With the inauguration of the line, HAL will achieve a total production capacity of 24 aircraft per year."

The announcement comes amid concerns over the declining combat fighter strength, which has caused unease among Indian Air Force leadership. The last MiG-21 squadron (23 Squadron) was phased out in September, bringing the current number of fighter squadrons below 30.

As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, the advanced LCA Mk1A integrates Uttam active electronically steered array (AESA) radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control actuators, with over 64 percent indigenous content and 67 new indigenous components.

On Friday, the Defence Minister also inaugurated the second production line of the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) and flagged off the first LCA Mk1A produced at the facility.

In his address, the Defence Minister described the flight of the state-of-the-art aircraft as a shining symbol of India's growing Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence.

Highlighting the transformation of the defence sector over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that the country, which once imported 65–70 percent of critical military hardware, is now manufacturing 65 percent of the equipment domestically. He voiced the Government's resolve to achieve 100 percent domestic manufacturing in the future.

Rajnath Singh noted that India previously depended "on other countries for critical equipment and cutting-edge systems, which increased costs and created strategic vulnerabilities."

The Defence Minister stated that annual defence production, which was worth Rs 46,429 crore in 2014–15, has surged to a record figure of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 2024–25, with exports reaching an all-time high of Rs 25,000 crore from less than Rs 1,000 crore a decade ago. "We have now set a target of increasing defence manufacturing to Rs 3 lakh crore and exports to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029," he added.