'NDA-Nitish made Bihar free of Lalu-Rabri jungle raj in 20 years': Amit Shah at Bihar rally

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the BJP’s election campaign in Bihar’s Saran district, claiming that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government had ended the ‘Lalu-Rabri jungle raj’ and steered the state toward development over the past two decades.

Addressing a rally at Taraiya in Saran district, Shah said that the NDA and Nitish Kumar’s fight had been against the ‘jungle raj’ that existed during the tenure of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

“If you want to know how Lalu-Rabri kept Bihar under their rule, there can be no better place than Chhapra. The NDA and Nitish Kumar’s fight was against their ‘jungle raj’ back then, and now it is against that same ideology,” Shah told the gathering.

He said the NDA would form the government with its biggest-ever majority in the last 20 years. “We are contesting the election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, while Prime Minister Modi is the central figure of the NDA,” he asserted.

Shah said that Bihar would celebrate Diwali four times this year, but cautioned that even one RJD win could bring back lawlessness. He also criticised the Opposition for giving a ticket to former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son, questioning how Bihar could remain safe under such leadership.

He urged voters to ensure the victory of incumbent Taraiya MLA Janak Singh and the party’s candidate from Amnour, Krishan Kumar Mantoo. Shah also called on the youth to take a pledge to fight against the ‘jungle raj’ ideology of Lalu and Rabri.

Earlier, Shah met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and held discussions on the joint election campaign for NDA candidates. The NDA partners have already announced their nominees for the constituencies allotted under the seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming elections.