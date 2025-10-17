New Delhi rejects Dhaka's ‘lynching' claim’ over death of three Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura

“A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory. They attacked and injured local villagers with iron dahs and knives, and killed one villager, even as other villagers arrived and resisted the attackers,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Authorities rushed to the spot, where two smugglers were found dead, and a third succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the following day.

The mortal remains of all three have been handed over to the Bangladesh side. Police have also registered a case.

“This incident underscores the need for Bangladesh to undertake necessary measures to uphold the sanctity of the International Boundary and support the construction of fencing where needed to prevent cross-border crimes and smuggling,” the spokesperson said.

The Government of Bangladesh had lodged a strong protest, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement condemning the “brutal beating and killing of three Bangladeshi citizens by a mob.”