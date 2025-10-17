Nine Japanese companies to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Haryana, Gurugram Global City Project underway: CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Nine Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing approximately Rs 5,000 crore in Haryana and have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to that effect.
These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 15,000 youth in the state, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
He added that Gurugram has evolved into a global hub for IT and startups, and as part of the Global City Project, a 1,000-acre township is being developed in the millennium city.
Saini made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the ''Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas'' state-level event in Panchkula, on the occasion of the completion of one year of the third term of the BJP government in Haryana.
He said that industrialists and companies from Haryana have expanded their reach by visiting African countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda, where they have even established industrial units.
Recently, a delegation of 13 progressive farmers, led by the Agriculture Minister, visited Kenya to explore opportunities in agriculture and develop a roadmap for exporting floriculture products to international markets.
Saini emphasised that, as a result of the government's proactive incentive schemes, Haryana has emerged as a preferred destination for both domestic and international investors.
Under the Haryana Startup Policy 2022, the state now hosts over 9,500 startups, including 19 unicorn companies. In addition, more than 250 Fortune 500 companies have established a presence in Haryana.
Gurugram has evolved into a global hub for IT and startups, further strengthening the state’s innovation ecosystem. As part of the Global City Project, a 1,000-acre township is being developed in Gurugram.
Beyond this, the state is also building a logistics hub in Narnaul, a manufacturing cluster in Hisar, and an electronics park in Sohna, positioning Haryana as a leader in infrastructure-led industrial development.
He said that twenty-one new national highways have been declared to connect every district, and work on 13 of them has already been completed.
A Regional Road Upgradation Project has been launched to enhance road connectivity. Under this initiative, 4,227 roads spanning 9,410 kilometres are being repaired and upgraded at a cost of Rs 4,827 crore in the current financial year.
Saini stated that industry is the backbone of the economy, and to accelerate industrial growth, the state has developed a robust ecosystem promoting "Ease of Doing Business."
As a result of various incentive schemes, 12,20,872 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been registered in the state over the past 11 years, attracting investments worth Rs 28,377.59 crore.
He highlighted that Maruti Suzuki's largest manufacturing plant is set to open at IMT Kharkhoda, with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore, expected to create 10,000 jobs.
In addition, Suzuki’s motorcycle plant is also being established at the same location, involving an investment of Rs 1,466 crore, which will provide employment to 2,000 youth.
Furthermore, the Uno Minda Group is setting up an alloy wheel plant in the region, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, projected to generate employment for 2,500 youth.
Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Bima Sakhi Yojana" from Panipat to empower women. Under this scheme, 9,656 women have become Bima Sakhis.
Inspired by its success, the state government has introduced the "Lado Sakhi" scheme. A provision has been made to provide an incentive of Rs 1,000 to Lado Sakhis who care for pregnant women during delivery and after the birth of a daughter.
He said that the Scheduled Castes, who had long been deprived of their rightful opportunities, are now being empowered through increased participation in government jobs, Panchayat, and local body elections.
He added that the Backward Class-B community has been granted reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, including 5 per cent reservation for the post of Sarpanch and proportional representation based on their population for other posts.
He further said that the government has granted land rights to the Prajapati community in 1,700 villages to support their traditional pottery business. "Now, there will be no hurdles in their livelihood. We have taken steps to restore the dignity and respect of the Prajapati community," he said.
Speaking about renewable energy initiatives, the Chief Minister said that under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the state aims to install free rooftop solar systems of up to 2 kilowatts by 31 March 2027.
So far, 37,825 solar systems have been installed. He added that citizens opting for 3-kilowatt systems are eligible for an additional subsidy of Rs 18,000 for the third kilowatt. Over the past 11 years, 1,61,837 solar pumps have been installed, including 33,553 in the last year alone.