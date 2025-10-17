Nine Japanese companies to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Haryana, Gurugram Global City Project underway: CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Nine Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing approximately Rs 5,000 crore in Haryana and have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to that effect.

These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 15,000 youth in the state, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He added that Gurugram has evolved into a global hub for IT and startups, and as part of the Global City Project, a 1,000-acre township is being developed in the millennium city.

Saini made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the ''Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas'' state-level event in Panchkula, on the occasion of the completion of one year of the third term of the BJP government in Haryana.

He said that industrialists and companies from Haryana have expanded their reach by visiting African countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda, where they have even established industrial units.

Recently, a delegation of 13 progressive farmers, led by the Agriculture Minister, visited Kenya to explore opportunities in agriculture and develop a roadmap for exporting floriculture products to international markets.

Saini emphasised that, as a result of the government's proactive incentive schemes, Haryana has emerged as a preferred destination for both domestic and international investors.

Under the Haryana Startup Policy 2022, the state now hosts over 9,500 startups, including 19 unicorn companies. In addition, more than 250 Fortune 500 companies have established a presence in Haryana.

Beyond this, the state is also building a logistics hub in Narnaul, a manufacturing cluster in Hisar, and an electronics park in Sohna, positioning Haryana as a leader in infrastructure-led industrial development.

He said that twenty-one new national highways have been declared to connect every district, and work on 13 of them has already been completed.