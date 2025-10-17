NISAR satellite in space photographed by Vantor

BENGALURU: One of the most sought-after satellites -- NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) -- was photographed in space by Vantor, formerly known as Maxar Technologies, the company that provides AI- powered spatial intelligence.

It captured an image of NISAR after the world's largest antenna in space, measuring 12 metres in diameter, was fully opened in August 2025.

Vantor took to its social media platform on Thursday to share the image of NISAR taken from Earth's orbit.

It said: "Full bloom on the most powerful radar satellite ever built—seen here with centimetre-level clarity. Vantor collected this image of the NISAR synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite after it deployed its giant circular radar antenna reflector in August."

The NISAR has been built jointly by NASA and ISRO. It was launched from the GSLV-F16 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikotta on July 30, 2025.

NISAR had revealed the first images it had taken, in September 2025, of Mount Desert Island and North Dakota Wetlands, Farmlands. The NISAR mission is on track and will start its assigned scientific operations from November.