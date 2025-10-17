Our maritime infra likely to face cyber attacks: Minister

Speaking at a Cyber Security Seminar, Prasada described India’s ports as “a vital engine of our growing economy, with over 95% of the nation’s trade by volume and 77% by value passing through our ports and sea lanes.” He added, “With a coastline of about 11,000km and 13 major ports and over 200 non-major ports, the maritime domain is of paramount importance.” He highlighted the Indian Ocean region’s role in global trade: “The security of our sea lanes is not just a matter of national interest; it is a global imperative that underpins international relations and economic stability.”

Indian Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi added that while digital tools bring efficiency, they also create vulnerabilities, making cyber security a critical concern for India’s maritime future. The government is working on “a comprehensive design - where India’s economic ambitions and maritime strength move in lockstep”, he said.