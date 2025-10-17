Our maritime infra likely to face cyber attacks: Minister

NEW DELHI: India’s growing digital revolution is changing the maritime sector but also creating new risks for national security, said Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada, on Thursday. He warned, “Our maritime infrastructure could be a prime target for cyber attacks, including ransomware, GPS spoofing, and attacks on critical Operational Technology (OT) systems, the disruption of which would directly or indirectly impact our national security.”
Speaking at a Cyber Security Seminar, Prasada described India’s ports as “a vital engine of our growing economy, with over 95% of the nation’s trade by volume and 77% by value passing through our ports and sea lanes.” He added, “With a coastline of about 11,000km and 13 major ports and over 200 non-major ports, the maritime domain is of paramount importance.” He highlighted the Indian Ocean region’s role in global trade: “The security of our sea lanes is not just a matter of national interest; it is a global imperative that underpins international relations and economic stability.”
Indian Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi added that while digital tools bring efficiency, they also create vulnerabilities, making cyber security a critical concern for India’s maritime future. The government is working on “a comprehensive design - where India’s economic ambitions and maritime strength move in lockstep”, he said.