PM Modi, Amarasuriya discuss pathways for stronger India-Sri Lanka bonds

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya held comprehensive talks on Friday, focusing on strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors and addressing the sensitive issue of Indian fishermen's welfare.

According to a post by PM Modi on X, the meeting between the two leaders covered a “broad range of areas,” including education, women's empowerment, innovation, and development cooperation. Importantly, the “welfare of our fishermen” was also a key discussion point, underscoring the ongoing challenge in maritime boundary issues.

Calling Sri Lanka a "close neighbour," Modi stressed the “immense importance” of their cooperation for the prosperity of the people of both countries and the shared region.

The meeting with Prime Minister Modi followed Amarasuriya's discussions on Thursday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Dr Jaishankar had said that their talk centred on India’s continued support to Sri Lanka and bolstering cooperation in education and capacity building.

The high-level engagements reaffirm India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and signal a renewed momentum in the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Colombo.

Prime Minister on Thursday also met Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty and applauded President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's “crucial role” in securing the recent Gaza Peace Agreement, calling it a “vital step” toward regional stability.