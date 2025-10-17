Punjab DIG Bhullar sent to 14-day judicial custody; Rs 7.5 crore, documents of 50 properties recovered

CHANDIGARH: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh on Friday sent Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest in a high-profile corruption case even as Rs 7.5 crore, 26 luxury watches and documents pertaining to more than 50 immovable properties were recovered from his residence.

CBI officials informed the court that the apex agency had completed its initial interrogation and no further police custody was being sought at this stage. The CBI prosecutor submitted that the case involved serious allegations of corruption by a serving senior police officer and that investigations into the trail of assets and cash recoveries were still underway.

Narender Singh, counsel for the CBI, while seeking judicial custody, argued in court that there was apprehension of the accused influencing the witnesses, tampering with evidence and otherwise obstructing the fair course of investigation.

“We sought 14 days of judicial custody for the accused. The court of Alka Malik has granted the judicial custody till October 30,” he said.

Bhullar’s counsel AS Sukhija and HS Dhanoa requested the court to direct the jail authorities to provide for all his medications. The court agreed to the request and said the same would be done as per law. Bhullar appeared in court with his face covered with a handkerchief. After the hearing, Bhullar told the media that he had full faith in the judiciary and would clear his name through due process. "We will answer each and every thing," he said.

Earlier in the day, CBI sleuths took the senior police official for a medical examination after which he was produced in court.