Rahul Gandhi meets family of mob lynching victim in Raebareli, says Dalit oppression at its peak in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit lynched by villagers in Raebareli, and slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, saying Dalit “oppression” is at its peak under the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

The Congress leader landed at Chakeri airport and travelled about 80 km by road to Fatehpur, where he met the family members of the deceased.

Gandhi spent about 25 minutes with the family, during which he spoke with Hariom’s father Gangadeen, brother Shivam, and sister Kusum, and offered condolences and support.

Later speaking to reporters, Gandhi charged that, “Dalit oppression is at its peak under this government.” He also cited the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures, which show that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in cases of Dalit persecution.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Congress in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Leader of the Opposition Shri@RahulGandhi met with the family of Shri Hariom Valmiki in Fatehpur and shared their grief. A few days ago, Hariom, a Dalit, was brutally beaten to death. His family is in immense pain and is waiting for justice".

"What happened to Hariom Valmiki is a grave offence against the Constitution of this country. Such a shallow ideology is a blot on society. We will continue to fight against this injustice and oppression. This country will be governed by Baba Saheb's Constitution, not by 'Manuvaad'," the party said.