Rahul Gandhi meets family of mob lynching victim in Raebareli, says Dalit oppression at its peak in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit lynched by villagers in Raebareli, and slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, saying Dalit “oppression” is at its peak under the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.
The Congress leader landed at Chakeri airport and travelled about 80 km by road to Fatehpur, where he met the family members of the deceased.
Gandhi spent about 25 minutes with the family, during which he spoke with Hariom’s father Gangadeen, brother Shivam, and sister Kusum, and offered condolences and support.
Later speaking to reporters, Gandhi charged that, “Dalit oppression is at its peak under this government.” He also cited the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures, which show that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in cases of Dalit persecution.
Sharing details of the meeting, the Congress in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Leader of the Opposition Shri@RahulGandhi met with the family of Shri Hariom Valmiki in Fatehpur and shared their grief. A few days ago, Hariom, a Dalit, was brutally beaten to death. His family is in immense pain and is waiting for justice".
"What happened to Hariom Valmiki is a grave offence against the Constitution of this country. Such a shallow ideology is a blot on society. We will continue to fight against this injustice and oppression. This country will be governed by Baba Saheb's Constitution, not by 'Manuvaad'," the party said.
The Congress also posted photographs of the meeting.
In a post on X in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh Congress said, "Rahul Gandhi -- the name of hope and support ('ummeed aur bharose kaa naam -- Rahul Gandhi')."
Hours before the Leader of Opposition’s visit, the victim’s brother Shivam Valmiki allegedly released a video in which the family purportedly stated that Rahul Gandhi should not use the visit for political purposes.
“We are satisfied with the government and do not need politics here,” Shivam was seen saying in the video.
The Congress, however, alleged that the video was part of a BJP attempt to create pressure and manipulate the situation. Tight security arrangements were made for Gandhi’s visit, with the lane leading to the Valmiki residence barricaded.
Valmiki (40) was allegedly lynched by villagers who mistook him for a thief during a night vigil at about 1 am on October 2 amid rumours that a gang was using drones for surveillance to mark houses for robberies.
The incident had sparked widespread outrage, with opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Dalits and curb mob violence.
Following the attack, police registered a case, and have so far arrested 14 people, including the main accused who was held after an encounter on October 10. Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended for alleged lapses in handling the case.
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the government issued an offer letter to Hariom’s sister, Kusum, appointing her on a contractual basis as a staff nurse at Fatehpur Medical College.
Earlier, on October 11, Hariom’s wife Sangeeta Valmiki and other family members had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured them of justice and government support, including housing under the CM Housing Scheme, a permanent job for Sangeeta, and inclusion in welfare schemes.
Adityanath said the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident and reiterated that ensuring the safety and dignity of Dalits and marginalised communities remained his government’s top priority.